Maha-Metro eyes PPP-based feeder buses from Ramwadi and other Metro stations

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is planning to introduce dedicated feeder bus services from Ramwadi Metro Station to nearby residential and commercial areas in a bid to improve last-mile connectivity for metro commuters. As part of this process, the authority has invited expressions of interest from private transport companies over the past two days to operate feeder buses under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. (HT)

The move comes as metro authorities focus on enhancing passenger access to stations and boosting ridership across the network. At present, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) operates bus services from Ramwadi Metro Station every 15 minutes to Pune International Airport, while buses towards Kharadi and Kharadi Bypass run every five to ten minutes.

However, with the metro expected to expand further along this corridor, Maha-Metro is exploring the introduction of structured feeder services to ensure smoother connectivity between metro stations and surrounding localities.

Although PMPML provides public bus services across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maha-Metro has begun independently assessing the feasibility of operating additional feeder services from metro stations. As part of this process, the authority has invited expressions of interest from private transport companies over the past two days to operate feeder buses under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The proposal has sparked discussion among transport observers and commuters, with some questioning whether the new services could run parallel to the public transport utility operations. Some commuters have also raised concerns about whether the initiative is primarily aimed at improving commuter convenience or creating opportunities for private operators.

The proposal comes at a time when metro authorities are trying to address concerns over ridership. Despite the completion and full operation of the first 31-kilometre phase of the Pune Metro network, passenger numbers have declined slightly over the past few months.

According to the official data, the metro recorded 6,213,109 passengers in January and 5,521,880 passengers in February. Till March 15, ridership stood at 2,715,902.

According to Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, additional general manager (public relations and administration), Maha-Metro, limited last-mile connectivity from metro stations remains one of the key challenges affecting ridership.

Currently, PMPML provides feeder services only in a limited capacity. As a result, Maha-Metro is exploring additional solutions such as dedicated feeder buses as well as possible tie-ups with autorickshaw unions to introduce shared or prepaid auto services near metro stations.

Under the proposal, the first phase of the feeder bus service will begin from Ramwadi Metro Station and initially operate on two routes — towards Kharadi and towards Pune International Airport at Lohegaon. Both routes are expected to be launched simultaneously as part of a pilot phase, likely by April.

Authorities believe improved connectivity on these routes will benefit daily commuters, office-goers and airport passengers.

Tambvekar said, “Currently, bus services are available from Ramwadi Metro Station every 15 minutes to Pune International Airport, while buses towards Kharadi and Kharadi Bypass operate every five to ten minutes. The metro network is expected to expand further along this corridor. To strengthen last-mile connectivity and make commuter travel faster and more convenient, Pune Metro is exploring the possibility of inviting expressions of interest from experienced organisations to operate feeder services from major metro stations.”

If the Ramwadi pilot proves successful, the initiative could later be expanded to other metro stations across the city.

Smita Shinde, a frequent metro commuter, said, “Reaching the metro station from nearby areas is sometimes difficult, especially during peak hours when buses are not immediately available. If dedicated feeder buses start from Ramwadi Metro Station towards places like Kharadi and Pune International Airport, it will make the journey much smoother for office-goers like us. Many people prefer using the metro because it saves time, but last-mile connectivity is still a challenge.”