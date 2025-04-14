Maha-Metro issues revised tender for Swargate-Katraj metro extension, Maha to fund two additional stations

Maha-Metro has issued a revised tender for the Swargate-Katraj underground extension of metro line 1 now including two additional underground stations. The state government has agreed to bear the extra cost for these stations. The original tender for the 5.46 km underground stretch, floated four months ago, did not include the stations at Bibwewadi and Balajinagar, sparking opposition from local residents. (HT PHOTO)

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swargate-Katraj underground extension ahead of the state assembly elections last year, construction work on the project is still to begin after the initial work of soil testing was carried out last year.

The original tender for the 5.46 km underground stretch, floated four months ago, did not include the stations at Bibwewadi and Balajinagar, sparking opposition from local residents. Responding to public demand, guardian minister Ajit Pawar intervened and recommended adding the two missing stations.

Following this, Maha-Metro floated a revised tender on April 11 covering the design and construction of underground stations at Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj in phase 1, Bibwewadi and Balaji Nagar in phase 2, along with associated tunnels. Construction is expected to begin within three to four months after the evaluation of bids.

Since the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) had proposed only three stations, the addition of Bibwewadi and Balaji Nagar stations raised concerns about funding. With the project’s cost increasing by ₹683 crore due to the two new stations, the state government agreed to cover this additional expense.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “We have floated a revised tender for the Katraj-Swargate underground extension, including two new stations. The state government’s high-power committee has approved funding for them.”

The inclusion of these stations is expected to significantly benefit residents in southern Pune, improving last-mile connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the area.