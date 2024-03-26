 Maha-Metro now eyeing non-ticket fare revenue - Hindustan Times
Maha-Metro now eyeing non-ticket fare revenue

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 26, 2024 05:10 AM IST

According to Maha-Metro officials, Maha-Metro awarded the co-branding rights of metro stations namely Nal Stop, Garware College, Phugewadi, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic and Kalyani Nagar with demarcated advertisement spaces inside and outside the stations

After launching passenger services on Pune Metro line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi), the Maha-Metro now plans to focus on non-ticket fare revenue from real estate and other such avenues in such a manner that on the one hand, it brings sustainable additional revenue to the corporation while on the other, businessmen/advertisers within the city are benefitted through innovative branding and advertising.

At present, Maha-Metro is getting a revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh per annum for stations. (HT PHOTO)
In the second week of March, Maha-Metro issued a tender for licensing of semi-naming rights (at entry-exit point), and train wrapping and advertisement rights at metro stations (walls, facades, piers, arches and foot-overbridges) and train sets of Pune Metro (line 1 and 2) for a period of 15 years. Line 1 is the north-south line from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court whereas line 2 is the east-west line from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

According to Maha-Metro officials, Maha-Metro awarded the co-branding rights of metro stations namely Nal Stop, Garware College, Phugewadi, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic and Kalyani Nagar with demarcated advertisement spaces inside and outside the stations. Similarly, Maha-Metro demarcated and allotted approximately 100 square metres of advertisement space at each metro station to the respective automated fare collection system contractor. Further, Maha-Metro awarded external advertisement rights at Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony and Nal Stop metro stations to another agency. The value of the semi-naming rights, train wrapping rights and advertisement rights varies from (metro) station to station.

At present, Maha-Metro is getting a revenue of 55 to 72 lakh per annum for stations on line 2 (Nal Stop, Garware College, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic and Kalyani Nagar) and stations on line 1 (Phugewadi). Maha-Metro has mentioned in a bid that the Khadki, Budhwar Peth and Mandai metro stations are under construction and will be made available as and when they are ready for revenue operations (preferably in six months). The external advertisement areas in the underground stations of Mandai, Budhwar Peth and Shivajinagar will be made available on the entry-exit structures or parking space and other designated areas. Yerawada metro station is under construction and will be made available as and when it is ready for revenue operations (preferably in six months).

Currently, the Maha-Metro is operating passenger services on Pune Metro line 1 and 2 and the ridership has reached 80,000 to 85,000 per day. Maha-Metro charges a minimum fare of 10 and maximum fare of 35 on the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor, and a minimum fare or 10 and maximum fare of 30 on the PCMC to Civil Court corridor.

