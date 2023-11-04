close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro to erect 12 parking spaces

Maha-Metro to erect 12 parking spaces

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 05, 2023

PUNE: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has appointed a consultancy firm to build parking lots at 12 locations across the city.

Maha-Metro has appointed a consultancy firm to build parking lots at 12 locations across the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The parking spaces are identified at PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar Station, Phugewadi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Swargate, Ideal Colony, Garware College, Mangalwar Peth, Vanaz Depot, Range Hills and Nal Stop.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Shravan Hardikar said, “The Maha-Metro plans to erect new parking spaces near metro stations for the convenience of travellers, and land acquisition for the same will be done with the help of local bodies. The parking spaces would be used by buses, auto rickshaws, and private vehicles.”

Hardikar further added that PMPML buses and autorickshaws should work as a feeder service to the Metro for effective public transport.

“The ease of travelling in a metro will be aligned to how convenient the feeder services are. By March 2024, the Underground line from the Civil Court to Swargate will be operational, whereas the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi route will be operational by December of this year,” Hardikar added.

