Maharashtra: 2 dead, 55 injured as bus overturns near Tamhini Ghat

A bus carrying 57 passengers overturned in Maharashtra’s Tamhini Ghat near Pune, leaving two dead and 55 others injured, on early Saturday morning, police said. Police said the driver lost control of the bus near the ghar (HT Photo)

Police have identified both the deceased as women. A Pune-based firm organised the bus tour and was en route to Konkan from Pune.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO Mangaon range), Nitinkumar Vijaysinh Pondkule, said when the bus reached the Tamhini Ghat between Mangaon and Pune early on Saturday morning, the driver lost control and the bus overturned in which two women passengers were killed.

The police are in the process of identifying the dead and other passengers, Raigad additional superintendent of police (ASP) Atul Zende said, adding that timely police response and assistance from local villagers helped them to rush the injured to the nearest hospital during golden hour.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Upazila Hospital in Mangaon. “The condition of others is stable, and we are continuously monitoring the situation,” Zende added.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted for about two hours following the accident. The bus was later taken off the road using a crane.