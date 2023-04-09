Hospitals to conduct mock drills for Covid preparedness, international pax to be screened

PUNE: In view of the threat from the latest subvariant of Omicron XBB.1.16 fuelling a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state health department has asked for RT-PCR testing of international passengers arriving at state airports, and prepping of hospitals to handle a spike in cases similar to past Covid-19 waves, health minister Dr Tanaji Sawant said.

Dr Sawant was present at the Covid-19 review meeting held in the city on Thursday during which the decision was taken. Also present was Dr Subhash Salunkhe, member of the national Covid-19 taskforce, who informed that recommendations for Covid-19 management in Maharashtra have been submitted to and approved by the health minister. Among the recommendations, a mock drill will be held at hospitals in the state this week during which officials will gauge the preparedness/shortcomings of these facilities, Dr Salunkhe said. “The mock drills will be carried out to provide a real-time experience of screening and managing in case of a pandemic situation. Several aspects of inspection including infrastructure, health and logistics, and availability of oxygen in hospitals will be evaluated during the Covid mock drills. The issues and shortcomings found at this time will be resolved to make sure that the healthcare facilities are well equipped to handle a crisis-like situation as in the past Covid-19 waves,” Dr Salunkhe said.

Whereas the screening of international passengers arriving at the Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports has already started since December 24, 2022. All passengers are being thermally scanned and 2% random samples are being sent for Covid testing. All Covid-positive samples are being sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS). On Saturday, 1,743,349 international passengers arrived in the state; 38,908 of whom underwent RT-PCR testing, with 61 samples testing Covid-positive. Out of the 61 RT-PCR positive patients, 13 are from Mumbai, 12 are from Pune, and one is from Navi Mumbai among others.

During the Covid-19 review meeting, health minister Sawant said that the testing of family members of Covid-19 infected patients was a must to prevent transmission of infection even as efforts were needed to ensure that genome sequencing reports were received by the state health department from the central government within five days. Sawant said that there was no need to panic but there was need to take precautions. “It has been decided to implement a five-pronged strategy which includes testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Awareness has to be created to motivate citizens to take Covid vaccine and booster doses. Measures to track the relatives of Covid-19 infected patients and to test them have to be taken to avoid the further spread of the virus,” Sawant said.

During the Covid-19 review meeting, it was also decided to keep a close watch on densely populated districts namely Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur among others. These districts were the worst hit during past waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. All hospitals in these districts, both government and private, must be prepared to handle a spike in Covid-19 cases similar to past waves, officials said. Testing labs in private healthcare, public healthcare facilities, and Covid-19 testing centres of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research have been asked to coordinate.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that family members of Covid-19 infected patients are tracked down and tested by the PMC. “The number of Covid-19 samples tested daily is around 450 which will be increased to 1,000 samples next week onwards. Currently, the PMC has no stock of Covid-19 vaccines and the immunisation centres are closed. The fresh stock of doses is likely to be received in the coming week after which the immunisation programme will be resumed,” Dr Pawar said.

