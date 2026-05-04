Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar leads in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile in Rahuri

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and National Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar was leading her rivals by over 36,000 votes in the Baramati assembly bypoll as counting was underway on Monday.
According to early trends, Pawar was leading by 36,377 votes as of 10:50am on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.
PRO. RY Ghutukade Sir of the New Rashtriya Samaj Party was second with only 159 votes.
In the Rahuri assembly seat byelection, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Akshay Kardile (35,076 votes) was ahead of his rivals, according to trends available on the Election Commission’s website as of 10:50am.
The Baramati assembly seat in Pune district went vacant after the untimely death of then deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, leading to the bypoll.