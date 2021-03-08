Maharashtra government allocates ₹302 crore for Pune metro
The Maharashtra government on Monday allocated a total of ₹490 crore for the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) of which ₹302 crore is for Pune, and Rs188 crore for the Nagpur Metro.
The state government allocated Rs188.95 crore for the ongoing Maha Metro Nagpur Phase-I project the state budget tabled today by Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar for the financial year 2021-22.
Similarly, the state government allocated ₹302.19 crore for the Pune Metro rail project. Thus collectively, the state government allocated ₹491.14 crore for the two projects for 2021-22, said Maha metro.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government allocates ₹302 crore for Pune metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47-year-old duped of ₹5 lakh in online fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State okays Pune-Nashik railway plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army paper leak: Arrested major sent to seven days in police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decentralised vaccination plan helps cover over 1.46 lakh people in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual Data Science conference on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PI, API among three in police custody for corruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEO of sports event management company booked for cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops arrest major-rank officer of army in paper leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune youth group holds special camp for senior citizen Covid-19 vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox