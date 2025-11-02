Maharashtra govt mandates MKCL, TCS for cooperative bank hiring

In a major move to ensure transparency and fairness in cooperative bank recruitment, the Maharashtra government announced on October 31 that all hiring for District Central Cooperative (DCC) Banks across the state will now be conducted exclusively through recognised institutions such as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), TCS-iON, or Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL). Under the revised policy, 70% of posts will be reserved for local candidates holding domicile certificates from the respective district, while the remaining 30% will be open to candidates from other districts. (HT)

The state has cancelled the earlier panel of agencies prepared by the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Pune, following multiple complaints about irregularities in recruitment processes in certain districts.

The decision comes after public representatives, candidates, and citizens raised concerns over alleged malpractices in past recruitments carried out by some cooperative banks through local agencies. Acting on these complaints, the Cooperation Commissioner submitted a detailed proposal to the government, leading to this new reform.

Under the revised policy, 70% of posts will be reserved for local candidates holding domicile certificates from the respective district, while the remaining 30% will be open to candidates from other districts. However, these positions may also be filled by local candidates if sufficient non-local applicants are not available. The rule applies even to banks that had advertised vacancies before this new government resolution.

Other provisions from earlier government orders dated June 15, 2018, and June 23, 2022, will remain in effect.

Welcoming the decision, civil service aspirant Nitin Andhale said, “There have been large-scale irregularities in cooperative bank recruitment over the past few years. The government’s move to conduct hiring through reputed agencies like TCS and IBPS will bring much-needed transparency. As students, we appreciate and support this step.”

The reform is expected to restore public trust in the cooperative banking recruitment system while ensuring merit-based and transparent selection.