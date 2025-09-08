Maharashtra industries seek early start to sugarcane season as Karnataka sources cane from border districts

Sugar industries from Maharashtra’s border districts, mainly Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur, have demanded permission to start the crushing season earlier this year to prevent sugarcane from being diverted to factories in neighbouring Karnataka. According to sources, the Maharashtra government is considering advancing the crushing season in response to industry demands. (HT)

For the past few years, Karnataka’s sugar mills, which begin their crushing season earlier, have been procuring large quantities of cane from Maharashtra’s border regions. With higher crushing capacity but lower cane production, Karnataka mills prefer to source cane from districts in western Maharashtra and Marathwada. As a result, factories in Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur face cane shortages, forcing them to close their crushing operations earlier than expected.

Sugar industry expert Vijay Authade said, “In recent years, Karnataka’s crushing season has been starting before Maharashtra’s. Their factories first cut cane in Maharashtra’s border districts. Since our factories begin operations later, they are unable to run for the full season as there isn’t enough cane left.”

Authade added, “This year, we have written to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar demanding that factories in border districts be allowed to start crushing early. This would help prevent cane from moving to Karnataka.”

An official from the sugar commissioner’s office, requesting anonymity, said, “There are no geographical restrictions now. Farmers want to cut cane early as it clears their fields and brings them quicker payments. Last year, Karnataka wrote to Maharashtra, suggesting that both states start the season on November 15. But they went ahead a week earlier, leaving us at a disadvantage. Every year, at least 10 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is diverted to Karnataka.”

Sugar commissionerate officer Sachin Barhate, who has worked in border districts as an assistant director, confirmed this trend. “On average, about 10 lakh tonnes of cane go to Karnataka annually. This year, the mills in Maharashtra have demanded an early start. The state government will take a call on the issue,” he said.

According to sources, the Maharashtra government is considering advancing the crushing season in response to industry demands. Traditionally, Karnataka mills begin operations soon after Dussehra, while Maharashtra mills start after Diwali, a gap of one to two weeks.

Rahul Patil, a farmer from the border town of Nipani, said, “Farmers prefer to supply cane early if it means quick money and empty fields. If Karnataka mills come first, we sell to them. After all, Karnataka is part of India; there is nothing wrong in selling our crop there.”