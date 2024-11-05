Maharashtra polls: 303 candidates in fray in Pune dist

With the last day for nomination withdrawals concluded, the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20 will see multi-cornered contests in most of Pune district’s 21 assembly constituencies. A total of 179 candidates withdrew on Monday, leaving 303 contenders in the fray. According to data from the district election office, there will be an average of 12 candidates per constituency, with a majority running as independents, except in Bhor and Maval where fewer candidates remain. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district has a diverse electorate, including 1,78,615 voters aged 18-19, 1,21,760 over the age of 85, 5,231 centenarians, and 88,937 people with disabilities.

Chinchwad reported the highest number of withdrawals, with 21 out of 36 candidates pulling out, leaving 15 in the race. Shirur saw 14 candidates withdraw, leaving 11, while in Hadapsar, 12 of the 31 candidates withdrew, leaving 19. Indapur now has the most contestants at 24, followed by Baramati (23), Chinchwad (21), Hadapsar (19), and Vadgaon Sheri (16). Bhor and Maval have the fewest, with six candidates each, following withdrawals of nine and six candidates, respectively.

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase provided updates on the candidate count and reported that, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the district election commission has seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies valued at ₹16.34 crore.

A total of 88,49,590 voters are eligible to vote across Pune’s 21 constituencies, with 45,79,216 male, 42,69,569 female, and 805 third-gender voters. The district also includes 5,605 service voters (5,217 male and 388 female) and 1,956 overseas voters. The media briefing was attended by senior officials from PCMC, Pune City, and Pune rural police.