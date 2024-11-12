Maharashtra polls: PM Modi to address rally in Pune today, will Sharad Pawar be his target?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election campaign rally in Pune on Tuesday to canvass for Mahayuti candidates from the city and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad. The rally will be held at SP College ground at 5pm. (ANI)

The rally will be held at SP College ground at 5pm with observers closely looking at whether the Prime Minister attacks the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Modi on his part has so far desisted from any personal attack on Pawar during the campaign for assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The change in strategy is stark given that during Lok Sabha polls, Modi’s “Bhatakti Aatma” remarks cost Mahayuti dearly in some seats, a reference to which was also made by NCP (SP) leaders at that time.

After the LS poll results, Pawar said, “In one of his election speeches, Modi called me ‘bhatakti atma’… Good that he said so. According to Modi, ‘atma’ remains forever. And this ‘atma’ will continue to haunt him.”

Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “There are a total of 58 seats in five districts of Western Maharashtra. PM Modi’s rally will help to create a positive atmosphere for all the candidates in Western Maharashtra. Pune city and district have a total of 21 seats and among it 18 seats are currently with Mahayuti.”

In the campaign rallies addressed by Modi far, he has largely stayed silent on Pawar. Instead, he has targeted Congress, accusing the party of insulting the Constitution, trying to divide society on caste lines, and indulging in rampant corruption.