Maharashtra polls: Priyanka Gandhi challenges PM Modi on caste census, reservations; invokes Balasaheb Thackeray

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading misinformation about her brother Rahul Gandhi’s stance on reservation. She alleged that these leaders fear Rahul because he pushes for a caste census and his “advocacy for social justice.” She criticised the government for the stalled construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea, the removal of his statue outside Parliament. (HT PHOTO)

Priyanka while addressing a rally in Shirdi on Saturday challenged PM Modi to publicly commit to conducting a caste census and lifting the 50% cap on reservations.

“They falsely claim that my brother is against reservation. The man who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for justice and a caste census—how can he be against reservation? These lies are spread because they fear him,” she said.

She criticised the government for the stalled construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian Sea, the removal of his statue outside Parliament, and the collapse of a statue in Sindhudurg due to alleged corruption. “What is the point of taking the name of Shivaji Maharaj if you continue to dishonour him?” she asked.

Priyanka also responded to PM Modi’s recent comments about her brother, stating, “PM Modi repeatedly takes my brother’s name and mentions Balasaheb Thackeray. Let me make it clear: though our ideologies differ, neither Balasaheb Thackeray nor Congress leaders, including Rahul, would ever tolerate the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Earlier in his rallies in Maharashtra, Modi had challenged Rahul to publicly take the name of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Highlighting what she called economic injustices to Maharashtra; Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of diverting business and investment to Gujarat.

“Maharashtra lost ₹10 lakh crore worth of investment, over eight lakh job opportunities, and over 6,000 businesses were shut down. The BJP claims to make Maharashtra great, but their actions are weakening the state,” she alleged.

She recalled that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had proposed making Mumbai an international financial hub, but the project was moved to Gujarat. “This government is prioritizing political gain over the state’s welfare,” Gandhi said.

Priyanka also criticised the BJP for using threats, government agencies, and money power to destabilise governments. “Where does this money come from? They waive loans of ₹16 lakh crore for big businessmen but cannot afford to help poor farmers,” she said, accusing the BJP of breaking the Constitution’s principles and undermining the reservation system.

Priyanka reiterated that leaders must act like parents, treating all citizens equally, without bias or discrimination. She asserted that Rahul Gandhi’s efforts, including his recent ‘Nyay Yatra,’ are aimed at ensuring justice for every community in India.