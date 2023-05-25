HSC results: Pune division records 93.34 pass percentage

The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination 2023 for Pune division has increased by 1.29% as compared to the previous year. Students celebrate their success at BMCC College in the city after the announcement of HSC results on Thursday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The Pune division recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.34% in the HSC exam results declared by the state board on Thursday. The corresponding figure of last year was 92.05%.

As per the information given by the Pune board, 227,751 of the 247,343 students from different streams cleared the exam. The passing percentage of girls in the Pune division is 93.70% and 88.90% for boys.

The Pune HSC board division comprises three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Solapur registered highest passing percentage with 93.69 per cent, followed by Ahmednagar 92.63 per cent and Pune 91.14 per cent.

“The average passing percentage differs between 3 and 4 per cent every year. One of the reasons for increase in percentage as compared to last year is students had to cover the full syllabus. The state board had reduced syllabus and there was confusion over exam dates last year due to the Covid pandemic.” said Anuradha Oak, secretary, MSBSHSE Pune division.