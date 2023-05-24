Maharashtra HSC results to be declared tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 12 or HSC results on May 25 (Thursday). The results will be declared on the official website - maharesult.nic.in and on various other platforms at 2 pm. Around 14,57,293 students appeared for the Class 12 examination this year which was conducted at 3,195 centres across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Around 14,57,293 students appeared for the Class 12 examination this year which was conducted at 3,195 centres across the state.

Students can apply to get the answer sheets for checking the marks from May 26 to June 5. Application for a photocopy of the answer sheet has to be submitted between 26 May and 14 June.

As per the state board, students can check the result on the website mahresult.nic.in, https://hsc.mahresults.org.in’, http://hscresult.mkcl.org

The subject-wise marks obtained by the students in the examination will be available on the website and a copy of that information can be taken. The website www.mahresult.nic.in will provide the results along with other statistical information about the results of the students. Also, the combined results of junior colleges will be available on the website www.mahahsscboard.in

“The students who have appeared for the Class 12 examination have been provided the facility to apply for verification of marks of any of their compulsory subjects and photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation to the concerned departmental board through online mode on the official website of the board http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in,” said Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board.

“Only two adjacent opportunities will be available under the category and quality improvement scheme for students who appear in all subjects and pass the Class 12 examination,” said Oak.