Pune: The Maharashtra government will conduct a special sickle cell screening drive across 21 districts with high prevalence of the disease, said Prakash Abitkar, public health and family welfare minister, chairing a review meeting at the Mantralaya on Thursday. Maharashtra to conduct special sickle cell screening in 21 districts

Public health secretary E Ravindran, health commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, director of health services Dr Vijay Kandevad, joint director Dr Sunita Golhait and other officials attended the meet.

According to officials, preparatory work for the campaign will be carried out from December 18, 2025 to January 15, 2026, and implementation from January 15 to January 31.

Maharashtra reportedly has 312,996 patients, including 288,833 carriers and 24,163 sufferers, as of December 18 in 21 districts of the state. The screening campaign will cover Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar, Amravati, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nanded, Washim, Akola, Buldana, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Hingoli.

Abitkar directed officials to disburse salaries of medical officers and healthcare staff under the public health department between the first and fifth of every month.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder characterised by the presence of abnormally shaped red blood cells that can block blood flow by getting stuck in blood vessels, leading to severe pain, organ damage, and increased mortality—especially among children, said officials.