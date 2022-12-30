Maid, husband steal jewellery worth 47-L from employer’s home in Pune, held

Police on Thursday morning arrested a maid along with her husband for cracking the grill of the bathroom window of her employer’s house between December 26 and 27 and stealing gold, silver, diamond ornaments and old coins worth ₹47.36 lakh.

Police said, “Gold and diamond ornaments worth ₹27 lakh were recovered from the maid Urmila Harge. Her husband Rajpal Harge was also arrested from Nagpur.”

The incident took place at Kumar City in Kalyani Nagar when the complainant Suraj Agrawal and his family had gone to Alibaug for Christmas vacation, said police.

When returned, they found that the flat was ransacked, the safe broken and gold, diamond, and silver ornaments were missing. Agrawal, who is running a construction business lodged a police complaint.

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Alekar, said, “We found that the mobile number of their maid was switched off and decided to track her.’’

During the technical investigation, it was found that the maid along with her husband was present in Nagpur and was trying to escape from the state. Immediately our teams reached there and arrested the duo, Alekar added.

In further police probe, it was found that the duo had prepared a detailed plan of robbery and when Agrawal and his family went for an outing, they decided to execute their plan.

Police said that the accused have been produced in court on Thursday and the court granted them police custody till 3 January.

An FIR was registered under the IPC Section 380 (Whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel, which building, tent or vessel is used as a human dwelling), 454 (Whoever commits lurking house-trespass or house-breaking, in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment ).