Maiden metro trial between Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pune Metro conducted a trial run between Phugewadi and Vanaz stations on Saturday, with trains interchanging at Civil Court station.

The trial run is the first metro train service between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. The metro will connect these two twin cities via the route from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Station (PCMC) to Swargate Station.

Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Mahametro, stated, “The trial run from Phugewadi to Civil Court interchange elevated station is a watershed moment for both Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. The twin cities of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune will be linked by Metro, and travel between the twin cities from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation station (PCMC) to Civil Court will be possible in the coming months.”

The dry run was carried out between Garware College Station and the Civil Court, as well as between Range Hill and Civil Court. At 10 am, the train began its pilot run from Phugewadi station, passing through Dapodi, Bopodi, Khadki, Range Hill, and Shivajinagar stations before arriving at the Civil Court underground station.

The duration of this trial run was approximately 45 minutes. Also, the second trial run from the Civil Court station elevated station started at 11:20 am and the metro train reached the Vanaz elevated station at 11:45 am.

“Overall, 85 per cent of the work has been completed, and the remaining 21 km stretch is under construction and will be open to the public in a few months. The run was 15 kilometres long (Phugewadi to Civil Court- 8 km and Civil Court to Vanaz -7 km), “Dixit informed.

The Pune Metro has a total length of 33.2 km, with two lines running from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Station (PCMC) to Swargate Station (17 km) and from Vanaz Station to Ramwadi Station (16 km).