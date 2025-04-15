Menu Explore
Major fire averted at scrap warehouse

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Fire department teams of Pune and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and an alert tempo driver successfully contained a potentially disastrous fire at a scrap godown in Uruli Devachi’s Adarshnagar area at around 4pm on Monday.

The fire, which broke out at the warehouse containing scrap materials, triggered panic in the area due to the presence of highly flammable substances. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to fire brigade officials, on receiving an alert at 3.52 pm, one fire vehicle each from Kale-Boratenagar, Kondhwa and PMRDA were dispatched to the spot.

The fire, which broke out at the warehouse containing scrap materials, triggered panic in the area due to the presence of highly flammable substances. Fire brigade team brought the blaze under control and safely removed three LPG and three oxygen cylinders from the site.

According to the officials, tempo driver Sandip Karne entered the burning premises before the firemen arrived and drove out a tempo loaded with gas cylinders. No casualties or injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

