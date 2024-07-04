 Major mishap averted in Pimpri-Chinchwad; locals rescue 70 students from school bus - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Major mishap averted in Pimpri-Chinchwad; locals rescue 70 students from school bus

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 05, 2024 05:16 AM IST

According to the local police, the driver at the wheels lost control of the school bus belonging to Lokseva English Medium School and Junior College

As many as seventy students travelling in a school bus had a close shave after the vehicle veered off road towards Indrayani River at Dabhade Sarkar Chowk in Pimpri Chinchwad at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

However, alert citizens rushed to the rescue of the students trapped inside the school and evacuated them to safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
However, alert citizens rushed to the rescue of the students trapped inside the school and evacuated them to safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the local police, the driver at the wheels lost control of the school bus belonging to Lokseva English Medium School and Junior College. However, alert citizens rushed to the rescue of the students trapped inside the school and evacuated them to safety.

The bus veered off and landed onto one of the iron railings of the bridge over Indrayani River and almost hung off the bridge structure.

Localites Tushar Dabhade, Sushil Nigde, Vishnu Tapkir, Sanket Tapkir, Sagar Dabhade, Suraj Dabhade, Omkar Bhujbal, Sunil Gawde broke the windows of the school bus and took out the students.

Traffic jams were reported on the Alandi-Markal route after the accident.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that due to the timely alertness of the locals, a major accident was averted.

The bus was removed with the help of a crane and an investigation has been ordered into the accident, the police stated in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Major mishap averted in Pimpri-Chinchwad; locals rescue 70 students from school bus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On