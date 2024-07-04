Major mishap averted in Pimpri-Chinchwad; locals rescue 70 students from school bus

As many as seventy students travelling in a school bus had a close shave after the vehicle veered off road towards Indrayani River at Dabhade Sarkar Chowk in Pimpri Chinchwad at 3.45 pm on Thursday. However, alert citizens rushed to the rescue of the students trapped inside the school and evacuated them to safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the local police, the driver at the wheels lost control of the school bus belonging to Lokseva English Medium School and Junior College. However, alert citizens rushed to the rescue of the students trapped inside the school and evacuated them to safety.

The bus veered off and landed onto one of the iron railings of the bridge over Indrayani River and almost hung off the bridge structure.

Localites Tushar Dabhade, Sushil Nigde, Vishnu Tapkir, Sanket Tapkir, Sagar Dabhade, Suraj Dabhade, Omkar Bhujbal, Sunil Gawde broke the windows of the school bus and took out the students.

Traffic jams were reported on the Alandi-Markal route after the accident.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that due to the timely alertness of the locals, a major accident was averted.

The bus was removed with the help of a crane and an investigation has been ordered into the accident, the police stated in a statement.