Man abducted and extorted at knifepoint, 1 held

Pimpri Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for abducting a construction contractor and exhorting ₹25,000 from him. The incident reportedly occurred on September 5 between 7:45pm and 10:00pm at Marunji. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident reportedly occurred on September 5 between 7:45pm and 10:00pm at Marunji. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim, Lalbabukumar Prasad, 28, police arrested the accused, Akash SatyawanTapkir, 29, from Tanjanemala.

As per the complaint, the victim was approached by the accused and then forcibly dragged into a car. Later the accused halted the car at a shop and at knifepoint, asked the victim to pay ₹25,000 to the shop owner using QR code. The accused then took ₹25,000 in cash from the shop owner.

An officer from Hinjewadi police station said, “The accused is a history sheeter and his modus operandi is to keep a close watch on contractors in the locality and extort money from them.”

A case has been registered against the repeated offender under sections 140(2),308(5),351(2), 352, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections.