 Man arrested for allegedly slitting mother’s throat - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Man arrested for allegedly slitting mother’s throat

Man arrested for allegedly slitting mother’s throat

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 12, 2024 10:57 PM IST

A 34-year-old man employed at the High Explosive Factory in Pune has been arrested for allegedly slitting his mother's throat following an argument about his divorce. The accused was arrested from Shirdi.

Pune: The Khadki police have arrested a 34-year-old man employed at the High Explosive Factory in Khadki, Pune, for allegedly slitting his mother’s throat on Sunday.

According to the police, the gruesome act occurred following heated arguments between the mother and son regarding the latter’s divorce. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the gruesome act occurred following heated arguments between the mother and son regarding the latter’s divorce. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Range Hills. The accused identified as Dnyaneshwar Shankar Pawar was arrested late Sunday evening from Shirdi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, the gruesome act occurred following heated arguments between the mother and son regarding the latter’s divorce.

The accused and his wife were separated, and the former blamed his mother for his divorce.

A day before the murder, the accused brought his mother with him to Pune from a village in Ahmednagar. The accused slit the throat of his mother with a weapon and fled after locking the house from outside on Sunday.

Senior inspector Girishkumar Dighavkar said, “After no response to their repeated calls, relatives reached his home and alerted the police about the murder.”

Police teams were formed, and the accused was arrested from a village near Shirdi.

Khadki police station has filed a case under IPC Section 302 (murder).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On