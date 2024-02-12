Man arrested for allegedly slitting mother’s throat

Pune: The Khadki police have arrested a 34-year-old man employed at the High Explosive Factory in Khadki, Pune, for allegedly slitting his mother’s throat on Sunday. According to the police, the gruesome act occurred following heated arguments between the mother and son regarding the latter’s divorce. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Range Hills. The accused identified as Dnyaneshwar Shankar Pawar was arrested late Sunday evening from Shirdi.

According to the police, the gruesome act occurred following heated arguments between the mother and son regarding the latter’s divorce.

The accused and his wife were separated, and the former blamed his mother for his divorce.

A day before the murder, the accused brought his mother with him to Pune from a village in Ahmednagar. The accused slit the throat of his mother with a weapon and fled after locking the house from outside on Sunday.

Senior inspector Girishkumar Dighavkar said, “After no response to their repeated calls, relatives reached his home and alerted the police about the murder.”

Police teams were formed, and the accused was arrested from a village near Shirdi.

Khadki police station has filed a case under IPC Section 302 (murder).