Man arrested for assaulting woman police officer 

The Bund Garden Police have arrested Shashank Tripathi (36) on charges of assaulting a female police officer close to RTO headquarters near Naidu Hospital Lane at around 12.45 am on Saturday. The accused was drunk and assaulted the police officer, issuing threats about his connections and ensuring the officer’s suspension. According to the police, the accused is a resident of Marvel Ganga, Wagholi and had indulged in reckless driving under the influence of alcohol when the police stopped him at a checkpoint. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The official under the direction of her seniors was carrying out an anti-drink and drive operation when the incident took place. According to the police, the accused is a resident of Marvel Ganga, Wagholi and had indulged in reckless driving under the influence of alcohol when the police stopped him at a checkpoint.

Constable Deepmala Nair in the FIR lodged at Bund Garden Police Station stated that the victim police officer wanted Tripathi to undergo a breath analyser test to which Tripathi resisted and became aggressive in his behaviour. He pushed her and other officers on duty.

“Tripathi issued open threats, claiming he was influential and could get the police team suspended for their action against him,” police said.

Police Sub-Inspector Dheeraj Gupta, investigating officer in the case said that a case has been lodged against Tripathi for obstructing the duties of a public servant and physically assaulting a lady police officer.