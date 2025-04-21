Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested for impersonating police officer to extort money 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2025 06:34 AM IST

As per the information received, crime branch sleuths laid a trap and arrested Hamid Afsar Khan (30) resident of Pathare Wasti, Loni Kalbhor

The Crime Branch Unit 6 of Pune city police on Saturday arrested a man for impersonating a police officer and looting senior citizens across the city. With his arrest, police claim to have solved eight criminal cases registered at various police stations in Pune. 

With his arrest, police claim to have solved eight criminal cases registered at various police stations in Pune.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
With his arrest, police claim to have solved eight criminal cases registered at various police stations in Pune.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information received, crime branch sleuths laid a trap and arrested Hamid Afsar Khan (30) resident of Pathare Wasti, Loni Kalbhor. 

According to officials, the accused posed as a police officer to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims, especially women and then proceeded to rob them. The man allegedly used fake identification and dressed in attire similar to that of the police force to avoid suspicion. 

The modus operandi included stopping individuals under the pretext of checking documents and asking them to give their belongings to his so-called safe police hands to avoid theft and stealing valuables. 

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his crimes, helping police link him to eight separate cases reported at Kondhwa, Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Saswad police stations. 

News / Cities / Pune / Man arrested for impersonating police officer to extort money 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On