Man arrested for impersonating police officer to extort money 

The Crime Branch Unit 6 of Pune city police on Saturday arrested a man for impersonating a police officer and looting senior citizens across the city. With his arrest, police claim to have solved eight criminal cases registered at various police stations in Pune.

As per the information received, crime branch sleuths laid a trap and arrested Hamid Afsar Khan (30) resident of Pathare Wasti, Loni Kalbhor.

According to officials, the accused posed as a police officer to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims, especially women and then proceeded to rob them. The man allegedly used fake identification and dressed in attire similar to that of the police force to avoid suspicion.

The modus operandi included stopping individuals under the pretext of checking documents and asking them to give their belongings to his so-called safe police hands to avoid theft and stealing valuables.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his crimes, helping police link him to eight separate cases reported at Kondhwa, Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Saswad police stations.