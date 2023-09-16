Man arrested for murder of a labourer

PUNE: Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a man from Kalyan for the murder of his friend in Kiwale. The accused, identified as Dinesh Ramvilas Paswan, a resident of Ravet was apprehended for killing Vivek Ganesh Paswan with a cement block. On September 4, cops recovered the dead body of Vivek Paswan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Dinesh and Vivek were working as labourers at the Nirman Mine stone site.

On September 4, cops recovered the dead body of Vivek Paswan. During the investigation, it was found that both the accused and the victim were involved in a fight after consuming liquor on the day of the incident. An argument resulted in a brawl and Dinesh hit Vivek with a cement block in his head.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage in the locality, wherein it was found that accused Dinesh boarded a truck from Dehu Road to escape towards Mumbai.

Shivaji Gaware, senior police inspector (SPI) at Ravet Police Station said, “After our technical analysis, we found that the accused was hiding in Kalyan, Mumbai. Accordingly, we laid the trap and arrested the accused.”

Gaware further said that, during interrogation accused confessed that he killed his friend under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered at Ravet Police Station under section IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway.

