Man arrested for threatening policemen with a sword in Warje

PUNE The Pune police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man for attacking and threatening police officers with a sword as they tried to stop him from brandishing it in public at Warje.

The arrested man has been identified as Dhananjay Baban Borane, 34, a resident of Mhasoba Tekdi area of Ramnagar in Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Mahesh Boyane, deployed as staff at Warje Malwadi police station. The incident happened around 12:30 on Thursday afternoon when Borane was roaming around the public toilet area while brandishing a sword.The patrol team approached him and the asked him to stop roaming around with a sword when he pushed Boyane, said police.

“He has some scratches and minor injuries. Borane has a history of seven-eight cases against him including body offences, robbery, and house theft at Kothrud, Dattawadi and one in Warje as well. He was remanded to judicial custody,” said police sub-inspector RN Parve of Warje Malwadi polcie station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 353, 504, 506(2) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Law Amendment Act has been registered at Warje police station.