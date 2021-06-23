Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for trying to sell sand boa in Bhosari
Man arrested for trying to sell sand boa in Bhosari

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:55 PM IST

A 21-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a sand boa snake in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad

The man was identified as Yogesh Morappa Mhetre (21), a resident of Anand nagar in Moreai temple in Chinchwad. Mhetre had no permit for sale or transport of animals.

The reptile is estimated to fetch 15,00,000 in the black market.

The man was found near the ward office of Indrayaninagar area of Bhosari around 7:30pm. The police believe that he was attempting to sell the reptile.

The police have mentioned in the FIR that sand boa is mentioned in schedule 3 of Protection of Wildlife Act, 1972.

The police informed the forest department which provided an official for verification. The reptile was verified by Suresh Kashinath Barle (30), a resident of Forest colony in Bhamburda, Pune

The forest department official also lodged a complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 2(16), 9, 44, 50, 52 of Wildlife Protection Act was registered at Bhosari police station.

