Man arrested for trying to sell sand boa in Bhosari

A 21-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a sand boa snake in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad

The man was identified as Yogesh Morappa Mhetre (21), a resident of Anand nagar in Moreai temple in Chinchwad. Mhetre had no permit for sale or transport of animals.

The reptile is estimated to fetch ₹15,00,000 in the black market.

The man was found near the ward office of Indrayaninagar area of Bhosari around 7:30pm. The police believe that he was attempting to sell the reptile.

The police have mentioned in the FIR that sand boa is mentioned in schedule 3 of Protection of Wildlife Act, 1972.

The police informed the forest department which provided an official for verification. The reptile was verified by Suresh Kashinath Barle (30), a resident of Forest colony in Bhamburda, Pune

The forest department official also lodged a complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 2(16), 9, 44, 50, 52 of Wildlife Protection Act was registered at Bhosari police station.