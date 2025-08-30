Man attempts to shoot woman over relationship dispute in Baner

A man allegedly attempted to shoot a female friend during a dispute over their relationship at a private firm in Veerbhadranagar area, Baner, at around 10 am on Friday. Police said the victim is also a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad and is an MBA student. She was doing an internship at the private firm, where it was her last day. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Naidu, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad. Police said the victim is also a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad and is an MBA student. She was doing an internship at the private firm, where it was her last day.

Police said that the accused followed her till the office and gained entry into the premises of the firm.

“There were disputes among them over their relationship. On the day of the incident, he confronted the victim and attempted to shoot, but he failed,” said Chandrashekhar Sawant, police inspector at Banner police station.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the victim started shouting for help. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused escaped from the spot. A live cartridge was later recovered from the scene.

“Search of the accused is underway,” said Sawant.