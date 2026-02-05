PUNE: The city police have arrested three persons, including the husband, for killing a young woman after a heated argument and trying to destroy evidence. Man bludgeons wife to death, arrested along with 2 others

The accused have been identified as Tushar Tupasundar, 28; Manoj Kamble, 39; and Vanita Kamble, 32. The incident occurred on January 28 in the Ganj Peth area of Pune city. According to the police, there were frequent arguments between Vaishnavi Tushar Tupasundar, 23 and her husband after their marriage. On the day of the occurrence, the dispute turned violent with Tushar allegedly hitting Vaishnavi on her head two to three times with a heavy object, causing grievous injuries. Neighbours immediately rushed her to Sassoon Hospital, where she later died during treatment.

The police said that after the incident, the accused husband and his relatives tried to make it look like an accident. Investigators found that blood stains inside the house had been cleaned up in an attempt to destroy evidence. According to the police, Manoj Kamble allegedly kept watch outside the house while Tushar killed his wife, and Vanita cleared the blood stains on the floor.

A preliminary investigation, including medical reports and inspection of the crime scene, confirmed that the injuries on the victim’s head could not have been caused by an accident. A case has been registered at the Khadak police station under sections 103 (1), 238, 240 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.