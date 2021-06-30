Home / Cities / Pune News / Man booked for forging medical records during 2017 SRPF recruitment
A case of cheating and forgery was registered against a man for forging medical tests during the recruitment process of 2017 at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

A total of 50 positions of armed officials were to be filled through the recruitment procedure in 2017.

There was a due process that candidates were required to follow in order to get a medical test done. However, the accused allegedly got a test done from some man in Sassoon hospital and got forged stamps and documents that were later submitted at SRPF ground-2.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Lakshman Uttekar (57), a resident of Jagtap Dairy area of Wakad, Pune.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471, and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.

Assistant police inspector Bhagwan Kamble of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

