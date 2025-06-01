Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Man booked for stealing cash from Shirdi Saibaba donation boxes

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2025 05:42 AM IST

According to the complaint, the accused stole cash between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3.25 lakh during the said period

An employee from the accounting department of Sai Baba Temple Trust Shirdi has been booked for stealing cash from the donation boxes during official counting sessions.

The incident was reported between April 4 and April 25 during multiple donation counting sessions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported between April 4 and April 25 during multiple donation counting sessions. The accused has been identified as Balasaheb Gondkar who is working as a peon at the accounts department at the trust.

Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, ordered an enquiry into the case, after that a police case was filed by Avinash Kulkarni on Friday.

According to the complaint, the accused stole cash between 1.5 lakh to 3.25 lakh during the said period.

Gadilkar said, “During the process of counting donations, the accused stole cash from the donation boxes. Hence police case has been filed against him and necessary actions will be taken.’’

Sunday, June 01, 2025
