HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: 17th Toy Biz International 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: July 4 to 7
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Khoyi Hui Aawazein: Saptak – Screening of Poetry Readings by late Hindi poets Kirti Chaudhary, Shriram Verma, Chandrakant Deotale, Bhagwat Rawat, Jyotsna Milan, Vinod Kumar Shukla & Mangalesh Dabral
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Japan Star Festival
Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: July 6
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: July 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Jhumka Making Workshop
Where: Barista, Ground Floor, M3M Urbana Premium, R-6/21, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 67, Gurugram
When: July 6
Timing: 5.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 6
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction