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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, July 6 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 06, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: 17th Toy Biz International 2026

    Gram it: Delhiites are reliving their childhood in full form! Wondering how? The 17th Toy Biz International Expo 2026 is ongoing at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan and giving all the valid reasons to not just the young but even the old visitors to indulge in their love for toys and games. Details about the event are mentioned below. (Photo: Amit/ANI)
    Gram it: Delhiites are reliving their childhood in full form! Wondering how? The 17th Toy Biz International Expo 2026 is ongoing at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan and giving all the valid reasons to not just the young but even the old visitors to indulge in their love for toys and games. Details about the event are mentioned below. (Photo: Amit/ANI)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: July 4 to 7

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Khoyi Hui Aawazein: Saptak – Screening of Poetry Readings by late Hindi poets Kirti Chaudhary, Shriram Verma, Chandrakant Deotale, Bhagwat Rawat, Jyotsna Milan, Vinod Kumar Shukla & Mangalesh Dabral

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Japan Star Festival

    Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Sri Aurobindo Marg

    When: July 6

    Timing: 2pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Naman Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: July 6

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Jhumka Making Workshop

    Where: Barista, Ground Floor, M3M Urbana Premium, R-6/21, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 67, Gurugram

    When: July 6

    Timing: 5.30pm & 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 6

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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