HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 17th Toy Biz International 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 4 to 7

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Khoyi Hui Aawazein: Saptak – Screening of Poetry Readings by late Hindi poets Kirti Chaudhary, Shriram Verma, Chandrakant Deotale, Bhagwat Rawat, Jyotsna Milan, Vinod Kumar Shukla & Mangalesh Dabral