Man booked for unnatural sex with calf in Pune

The police on Friday booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a calf in Deccan Gymkhana area. The accused hails from Nepal and was in the city for job purpose.

According to the police, the complainant was having snacks along riverside road when he found the accused having unnatural sex with a calf. When the accused was trying to escape, the complainant called passers-by and caught him near Sambhaji Garden.

By the time the complainant alerted the police, people had beaten him up. The accused is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. The Deccan Gymkhana police station has registered an FIR against the accused based on a complaint filed by the 28-year-old man.

Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector, Deccan Gymkhana police station, said, “The accused has been booked for offences under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He is injured and undergoing treatment.”