Man claims to be army officer, dupes homeowner of 50k

A 24-year-old man was duped of ₹50,000 by a caller who claimed to be an armed forces officer who was interested in renting the complainant’s house.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suboth Lonkar (24), a resident of Dhanori area of Pune.

Lonkar’s mother had listed an apartment they own on an online real estate aggregator platform and was looking for tenants.

On March 2, he got a call from a man who claimed to be a defence official. He showed interest in renting the property listed and asked for pictures of the property. When the complainant sent pictures of the place, the man agreed to rent the place and asked for UPI payment details, according to the complainant.

As the woman did not have a Google Pay account, he requested her to download and make a payment of ₹1. After sharing the information, the man fraudulently gained access to the woman’s account and made two transactions of ₹25,000.

A complaint was lodged, and a case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station. Police inspector (crime) Manisha Zende is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.