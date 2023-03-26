Man commits suicide after beaten up by women

Pune: A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Dhanori allegedly died by suicide after he was beaten up by women in his neighbourhood. After repeated requests to stop, neighbours finally called the police to keep him quiet. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, during the late hours of March 23, the victim, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing people in front of his home in Dhanori.

After repeated requests to stop, neighbours finally called the police to keep him quiet.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, the next morning, neighbours, including women, allegedly beat him up and abused the victim. In her complaint his wife mentioned that, the insulted victim left the house and went towards the quarry in Dhanori on a motorcycle and died by jumping into it.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, police have charged five people with aiding and abetting suicide, and an investigation is underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com