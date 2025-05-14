Man crushed to death while trying to board PMPML bus in Hadapsar

A 56-year-old man tragically lost his life after being crushed under a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus while attempting to board it in the Hadapsar area, said officials on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, Gaikwad landed in Pune from Beed and was going to his relatives and was trying to catch an Aundh bus from Hadapsar. He reportedly lost his balance and fell under the rear wheels. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Rambhau Gaikwad, 56, a resident of Nalvandi in Beed. The incident was reported on April 30, and he died on May 1 during medical treatment.

After the completion of the last rituals, on Monday, his son, Babasaheb Gaikwad, filed a police complaint against the bus driver at Hadapsar police station.

Altaf Sheikh, police sub-inspector at Hadapsar police station, said, “He might have boarded in the wrong bus as a result of while deboarding the bus he accidentally fell and came under wheels of the bus.’’

According to Sheikh, as per the police complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased, they have booked the bus driver, Navnath Kamble.

A case has been filed against the PMPML bus driver under sections 281,106 BNS and sections 184/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.