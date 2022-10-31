Man dies by suicide in alleged sextortion case linked to women

A 34-year-old man died by suicide on Saturday after being allegedly harassed by women who extorted money from him by threatening to share his obscene photos with his wife, said police.

The deceased was a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad city working in a private company. The suicide note recovered from his pocket states that two women were calling him repeatedly demanding extortion money.

The victim who was alone in his house hung himself on October 29 afternoon, according to the police.

Satyavan Mane, senior inspector, Wakad police station, said, “The victim got married last year. As per the suicide note, the women extorted money and gold jewellery from the victim and threatened to share photographs of their physical relationship with his wife.”

The police said that the victim’s wife, who is pregnant and living in Mumbai, does not know about her husband’s affairs.

Mane said, “The mobile numbers of accused are switched off. Our technical team is trying to trace its last location.”’

A case has been registered at Wakad police station against two women under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Help is a call away...

Aasra

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24x7

Languages: English, Hindi

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm - 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi