Man drags traffic cop for 100 metres on motorcycle, held

Pune city police have arrested a man for allegedly dragging a traffic policeman for over 100 meters after being stopped for failing to produce valid documents of his motorcycle. The incident was reported on Wednesday near Hadapsar industrial estate at around 6:30 pm. In the ensuing commotion, the officer was caught and dragged alongside the motorcycle for about 90-100 meters before the rider stopped. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Rutik Hingane, 34, a resident of Hingane Mala area.

In the ensuing commotion, the officer was caught and dragged alongside the motorcycle for about 90-100 meters before the rider stopped.

The policeman sustained injuries but is reported to be in stable condition, said police.

Vilas Sutar, assistant police inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “The vehicle did not have a number plate nor proper documents. Hence to evade police action, he was trying to flee from the spot at that time he dragged policemen along with him for at least 90-100 meters.’’

According to Sutar, the accused was arrested and produced in the court which granted magistrate custody.

A case has been filed at Hadapsar police station under sections 132, 121(1), 281 of the BNS and other relevant sections.