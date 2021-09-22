Home / Cities / Pune News / Man duped using remote access application in Pune
pune news

Man duped using remote access application in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 06:42 PM IST

PUNE: A 54-year-old man from Karvenagar fell prey to an online cheating by using mobile mirroring application by callers who pose as service provider officials. The fraudulent transaction happened on July 16 around 3pm when the complainant was at home.

The callers told the man that his SIM card was going to stop working lest he gets it verified. The complainant told the police that the caller called multiple times to warn him against the fake failure of SIM card. The man eventually fell for it and asked what needed to be done for the verification. The caller asked him to download an application called “Teamviewer Quick Support”, a phone mirroring application, on to his phone and make a transaction of 10.

When the complainant did so, the callers got access to his payment and bank details after which he lost 49,950.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66 (d) of Information Technology Act at Warje Malwadi police station.

