Man dupes victim of 6.6 lakh by using ex-minister’s signature on fake job letter

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a 26-year-old man for allegedly using the name and signature of former minister Amit Deshmukh on a fake job letter and cheat a person.

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Shubham Sunil Patil of Amalner in Jalgaon district at Dehu road police on Friday.

As per the complaint filed by Ganpat Eknath Gite (37) of Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad area, Patil claimed that he has good contacts in medical education and research department and has helped secure jobs to many people.

“When Gite sought job in medical education and research department, the accused asked for ₹7 lakh. The victim mortgaged gold, withdrew savings, borrowed money from relatives and paid nearly ₹6.6 lakh to Patil,” said a police officer.

According to the police, when Gite visited the office with the job letter, he found that it carried fake signature of Amit Deshmukh, former minister of medical education and research department, and secretary of the department. Later, he lodged a police complaint.