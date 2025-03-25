Menu Explore
Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor girl in Hadapsar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 25, 2025 05:58 AM IST

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Pune has sentenced Bhimrao Mukunda Kamble, 27, of Kalamnuri in Hingoli district to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in Phursungi in 2017. The court delivered the order on March 21.

According to the prosecution, the accused entered the victim’s house after noticing she was alone and sexually assaulted her. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case was registered against Kamble at Hadapsar Police Station under charges of rape, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and issuing life threats. According to the prosecution, the accused entered the victim’s house after noticing she was alone and sexually assaulted her. The victim later became pregnant. Police invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act against him.

The case was investigated by assistant police inspector Kalyani Shinde, who filed the charge sheet in the special court. Based on evidence, the court sentenced Kamble to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of 10,000. In case of default, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Vikas Ghogare Patil represented the state, along with court-pleading police officers Sambhaji Mhangre and AJ Gosavi. As a recognition of their efforts, deputy commissioner of police Rajkumar Shinde approved a reward of 10,000 for officers Mhangre, Gosavi, and Shinde.

