Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor daughter

A fast track court in Pune sentenced a 37-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and ₹15,000 fine for sexual assault of his daughter in 2019.

The judgement was passed by judge KK Jahagirdar with AS Bahme as the public prosecutor and SH Shaikh as the defence lawyer.

The defence and the accused had argued that this was a false case lodged by his wife and daughter. However, based on the medical records produced in court, the judgement reads, “It is true that this is not the first offence of the accused. As per the record, the accused has committed rape on the girl for two years. There are frequent episodes of rape committed by the accused. Not only that, to save from the clutches of the accused, the girl was taken to Mumbai even after her miscarriage and the accused committed rape again.”

A case under Sections 376, 376(2), 323, 506(1) of IPC and Sections 4, 8, and 12 of Protection of children from sexual offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Kondhwa police station in 2019.

The man used to stop the girl from going to school after everyone else in the house had left and then sexually assaulted her, according to her complaint.

He had threatened to throw her mother and her out of the house if she discussed it with anyone.

However, the girl opened up to her mother in October 2019 and the man beat both of them up when the girl’s mother confronted him, according to the complaint.

The man was awarded 30 years RI for sexual assault under IPC along with RI for other sections invoked against him. However, all RIs will run concurrently. The fine amount will be given to the survivor failing which, he will undergo two more years of RI.