Man held; 9 minors booked for stoning teen friend to death over love affair

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man and booked nine minors for kidnapping and murdering a teenager over following a previous dispute over a love affair. The incident took place on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Relekar (18), a resident of Moshi. A complaint was registered by the mother at Bhosari MIDC police station, said police.

According to the police officials, Relekar was abducted from his residence at 9.30 pm. The ten accused, who were friends with Relekar, visited his residence and took him out. The mother was at home and did not suspect anything foul as they were all known to her son. However, when did not return home till late night, she became apprehensive and even got information of her son being physically assaulted. In her FIR, she identified and named the youths who had taken him away. During interrogation, the main accused revealed that Relekar was murdered due to previous enmity and love affair.

According to the investigative officers, Relekar would often speak to a minor girl, however, four of his accused friends too were enamoured by her and sought her relationship. Due to jealousy, Relekar was kidnapped and taken to Shel Pimpalgaon area of Chakan, where he was stoned to death. Out of the ten accused in the case, the 23-year-old accused has been arrested and nine minors are currently absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police Manchak Ipper ,who is supervising the investigation said, “Relekar had questioned one of the minors on why he had prepared a fake social media account in the minor girl’s name. This has led to a dispute, after which all the accused abducted and took him to a secluded spot, where he was brutally murdered. One of the persons has been arrested, while a hunt is on to nab the other accused.”