Man held; 9 minors booked for stoning teen friend to death over love affair
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man and booked nine minors for kidnapping and murdering a teenager over following a previous dispute over a love affair. The incident took place on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Krushna Relekar (18), a resident of Moshi. A complaint was registered by the mother at Bhosari MIDC police station, said police.
According to the police officials, Relekar was abducted from his residence at 9.30 pm. The ten accused, who were friends with Relekar, visited his residence and took him out. The mother was at home and did not suspect anything foul as they were all known to her son. However, when did not return home till late night, she became apprehensive and even got information of her son being physically assaulted. In her FIR, she identified and named the youths who had taken him away. During interrogation, the main accused revealed that Relekar was murdered due to previous enmity and love affair.
According to the investigative officers, Relekar would often speak to a minor girl, however, four of his accused friends too were enamoured by her and sought her relationship. Due to jealousy, Relekar was kidnapped and taken to Shel Pimpalgaon area of Chakan, where he was stoned to death. Out of the ten accused in the case, the 23-year-old accused has been arrested and nine minors are currently absconding.
Deputy commissioner of police Manchak Ipper ,who is supervising the investigation said, “Relekar had questioned one of the minors on why he had prepared a fake social media account in the minor girl’s name. This has led to a dispute, after which all the accused abducted and took him to a secluded spot, where he was brutally murdered. One of the persons has been arrested, while a hunt is on to nab the other accused.”
4 booked for running prostitution racket in Vashi
Vashi police have booked four persons including an auto driver and two women under sections of immoral trafficking for running a prostitution racket at a lodge in Vashi. When a customer gets in touch with Dinesh Yadav of Vashi, the brain behind the racket, he asks the person to visit the lodge and then calls up another accused, Sandeep Kumar Yadav (22), an auto driver from Koparkhairane, who brings the women to the lodge.
Murder over breakfast: Man kills wife over salty sagoo khichdi
Mumbai Nikesh Ghag (46), a computer operator with the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Nirmala (40) over excess salt in breakfast. Their 12-year-old son Chinmayee was a witness to the murder. Senior police inspector Milind Desai of the Navghar police station, said that Ghag first strangulated Nirmala with his hands in their bedroom. “These instances have been narrated to us by the child,” said that police officer.
2 Nigerian nationals arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80L in Vashi
Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80 lakh in Vashi. The two arrested were identified as Nizhkusi Chinanso Augustine (31) and Nizhkusi Aikene Augustine (28). A team led by senior police inspector, Vijay Singh Bhosale and including assistant police inspectors, Gangadhar Devde and Shashikant Pawar, laid a trap opposite Palm Beach Mall and arrested the duo. The crime branch team searched the two and found the drug, Methaqualone, in their possession.
‘Sad to witness plight…’: LinkedIn post re-ignted 10-minute delivery debate
There has been a raging debate on social media about the new 10-minutes app deliveries in the recent past. It has also been the subejct of many memes. After Twitter, the debate reaged on LinkedIn after a user wrote about his delivery boy's woes. The user then thanked everyone in the comments for 'understanding that there's a serious problem with this insanely planned 10 mins delivery model'. However, not all the comments agreed with him.
‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. On Thursday, the state home minister had said that the government was taking a serious view of Raj Thackeray's threat and said it was prepared for the upcoming festive season.
