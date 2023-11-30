Man held in Pune with pistol, live cartridge

The Chinchwad police have arrested a youth and recovered a pistol and one live cartridge from his possession on Walhekarwadi-Ravet Road on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22) of Chinchwad. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Bharat Shinde (22) of Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sub-inspector Pankaj Bhadane has filed an FIR against the accused at Chinchwad police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

“The pistol and one live cartridge are worth ₹21,000,” Bhadane said.