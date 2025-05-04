Menu Explore
Man held, son detained over desecration of idol at temple

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2025 08:40 AM IST

44-year-old man was arrested and his minor son detained after the latter allegedly desecrated idol at temple in Pune district, police said on Saturday

Pune: A 44-year-old man was arrested and his minor son detained after the latter allegedly desecrated an idol at a temple in Pune district, police said on Saturday.

((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
44-year-old man was arrested and his minor son detained after the latter allegedly desecrated idol at temple in Pune district, police said on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The alleged incident that occurred in Paud village on Friday has triggered anger among locals, who held a protest condemning the act.

“A CCTV footage from the temple showed the 16-year-old boy desecrating the idol of a local deity, and when locals approached the family, they were met with indifference,” senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi of Paud police station said.

He said the boy’s father allegedly used threatening language, prompting them to approach the police. After the arrest, the villagers withdrew their protest at the police station.

Sunil Pujari, deputy superintendent of police, Haveli division, said, “Legal action will be taken against the accused following the investigation.”

The official said a case has been registered against the teen and his father, who works in a bakery. The family hails from Bihar, but the boy was born in the village and has studied till Class 4, he said.

Tension prevailed in Paud following the incident, but the situation is currently peaceful, police said.

On Saturday, the accused was produced in the court and granted police custody for five days.

Paud Police Station has filed a case under Sections 296(a), 298, 299, 302, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

