Man hit with iron rod on head in Pune’s Kothrud area, 2 booked

PUNE A fifty-year-old resident of Kothrud has lodged a complaint with the police against two unidentified persons, one of whom violently attacked him with an iron rod after he objected them to taking a cupboard in the society lift. According to the police, a verbal duel had taken place between the accused after which he attacked him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on October 25 in the parking of F building of Kapadipuram Society in Kothrud. The first information report (FIR) was lodged on October 26.

The victim identified as Shailesh Mohan Wadekar was seriously injured in the incident.

According to the police, a verbal duel had taken place between the accused after which he attacked him.

The case was lodged under BNS sections 118 (1), 115 (2), 352 and 3(5) against two persons. No arrest has been made so far, said police.