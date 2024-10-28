Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man hit with iron rod on head in Pune’s Kothrud area, 2 booked

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 28, 2024 06:00 AM IST

A Kothrud man, 50, was attacked with an iron rod after confronting two individuals about taking a cupboard in a lift. Police are investigating.

PUNE A fifty-year-old resident of Kothrud has lodged a complaint with the police against two unidentified persons, one of whom violently attacked him with an iron rod after he objected them to taking a cupboard in the society lift.

According to the police, a verbal duel had taken place between the accused after which he attacked him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, a verbal duel had taken place between the accused after which he attacked him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on October 25 in the parking of F building of Kapadipuram Society in Kothrud. The first information report (FIR) was lodged on October 26.

The victim identified as Shailesh Mohan Wadekar was seriously injured in the incident.

According to the police, a verbal duel had taken place between the accused after which he attacked him.

The case was lodged under BNS sections  118 (1), 115 (2), 352 and 3(5) against two persons. No arrest has been made so far, said police.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //