Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi
Man killed, 15 persons injured as bus hits truck on Pune-Solapur highway

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The accident took place at 5.30 am at Khadki on the Pune-Solapur highway in the Daund area, an official said

A man was killed and 15 other persons were injured when a speeding tourist bus rammed into a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway on Wednesday morning, police said.

The speeding luxury bus rammed into the truck from its rear side while it was going towards Pune, he said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accident took place at 5.30 am at Khadki on the Pune-Solapur highway in the Daund area, an official said. The speeding luxury bus rammed into the truck from its rear side while it was going towards Pune, he said.

A man sitting in the bus cabin (near the driver’s seat) died, while 15 other passengers received injuries, the official said. Local police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons, who were taken to a state-run hospital in Pune, he said.

