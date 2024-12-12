Man killed after being run over by PMPML bus in Chandannagar

A 32-year-old man was killed after being run over by a speeding Pune Mahanagar Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus in Chandan Nagar at 6 pm on December 11. According to the police, the deceased was run over by a speeding PMPML bus which killed him on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Ashok Devbahadur Bharti, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

His elder brother Gopal Bharti, 33, a resident of Anand Park has lodged a case after which a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 106, 281 and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) 184 and 189 against the accused bus driver.

According to the police, the deceased was run over by a speeding PMPML bus which killed him on the spot.

A post-mortem was later conducted during the day after which the remains were handed over to family members for the final rites.