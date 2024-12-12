Menu Explore
Man killed after being run over by PMPML bus in Chandannagar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 13, 2024 05:10 AM IST

A 32-year-old man, Ashok Bharti, was killed by a speeding PMPML bus in Pune. His brother filed an FIR against the driver.

A 32-year-old man was killed after being run over by a speeding Pune Mahanagar Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus in Chandan Nagar at 6 pm on December 11.

According to the police, the deceased was run over by a speeding PMPML bus which killed him on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the deceased was run over by a speeding PMPML bus which killed him on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Ashok Devbahadur Bharti, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

His elder brother Gopal Bharti, 33, a resident of Anand Park has lodged a case after which a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 106, 281 and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) 184 and 189 against the accused bus driver.



A post-mortem was later conducted during the day after which the remains were handed over to family members for the final rites.

