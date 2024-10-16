Menu Explore
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
Man killed by group; 3 held, 3 minors detained

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The Parvati police have arrested Kunal Dharmadhikari, Atish Payal, Vinayak Lahigude and detained three minors for the crime

A 29-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of six people near Dandekar Bridge area on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Kauthubh Jaydeep Naik of Sadashiv Peth, was an employee at a restaurant, said police.

The Parvati police have arrested Kunal Dharmadhikari, Atish Payal, Vinayak Lahigude and detained three minors for the crime.

According to the police, Dharmadhikari and his associates confronted Naik near Jai Maharashtra Mitra Mandal at around 7.15 pm over the latter reportedly stalking his sister. An argument ensued and the accused physically assaulted Naik and hit him with wooden sticks. Naik died in the attack. Dharmadhikari later told the police about the reason for picking up the fight.

Parvati Police Station have filed a case under Sections 103(1), 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 191(3), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
