Owner killed after ox’s horn pierces chest in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 15, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Vrushal Balasaheb Raut by the rural police, had come with his family at the bullock cart race festival of Bhairavnath Maharaj Yatra at Talegaon Dhamdhere on Friday when the accident took place

A 35-year-old man was killed after his ox, while trying to release the animal from yoke of bullock cart, took him on the horns leading to his death. The deceased, identified as Vrushal Balasaheb Raut by the rural police, had come with his family at the bullock cart race festival of Bhairavnath Maharaj Yatra at Talegaon Dhamdhere on Friday when the accident took place. The rural police have filed a case of accidental death at Shikrapur police station.

Bullock cart races between Talegaon Dhamdhere and Kasari are organised at Bailgada Ghat on the border of their villages.

According to the police, while untying the harness of ox from the cart, the horn of the animal entered Vrushal’s chest and he died on the spot due to the deep wound. Bullock cart racing carrying high prize money is a craze in Pune rural areas during yatra season attracting huge crowd.

Pramod Shirsagar, Shikrapur police station incharge, said, “We have lodged an accidental death case.”

